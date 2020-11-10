Father–son veterans from Spotsylvania recall improbable reunion in Iraq

What are the chances that a father and son, both stationed in Iraq, would bump into each other in a city of more than 7 million people?

Slim, but that’s exactly what happened to Clarence and Joshua Preston.

Their improbable reunion is but one of the many stories behind the 553 photos included in the The Free Lance–Star’s annual “Salute to Veterans” section. It’s the biggest section the newspaper has produced on Veterans Day, and it includes images of servicemembers who served on both sides of the American Civil War, as well as families like the Prestons, who’ve enlisted during the ongoing global war against terror.

The elder Preston, who goes by Tony, has since retired as a sergeant first class after 25 years in the Army. In the summer of 2007, he was stationed at Camp Taji, an installation used by coalition forces about 17 miles north of Iran’s capital of Baghdad. His son, then a corporal, was at Camp Victory in the capital city.

The father had gone to Baghdad to escort a fallen soldier home. He knew his son was at the base there and had asked around, trying to figure out where he might be.