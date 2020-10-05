Fauquier and Colonial Beach receive grant money for survey of historic buildings

Fauquier County and the town of Colonial Beach have been awarded grants from Virginia’s Department of Historic Resources to survey historic buildings and draft nominations for properties to go on the National Register of Historic Places.

They were two of six Virginia localities to receive a total of more than $50,000 through DHR’s Cost Share Survey and Planning Program for preservation projects that will use those grants to leverage more than $100,000 in matching funds.

The DHR said the $10,000 grant for Fauquier will go toward conducting a survey of 45 properties affiliated with Black history in the county. The project also includes preparing a report, based on the survey, to contextualize African American history and affiliated resources in Fauquier.

The county intends for the project to be the first phase in the development of a National Register form known as a Multiple Property Document that would discuss thematic trends that influenced development of the county’s historic African American resources. According to DHR, the document will make possible future listing of African American–affiliated buildings, sites and properties on the National Register of Historic Places.