Fauquier virus deaths increase by 6 due to nursing home outbreak

The death toll from COVID-19 in Fauquier County jumped by six over the weekend—from nine to 15—as a result of an outbreak at a nursing home.
Six residents of Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center, formerly Oak Springs, in Warrenton, have died from the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The outbreak was reported to the state Aug. 14 and has included 64 cases. As of Sunday, 17 residents of the facility were actively positive, according to the Brookside website.
“We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances,” the website stated.
Measures included enhanced infection control; screening residents, staff and essential visitors for symptoms; restricting visitation and entry into the building; postponing activities where residents gather together; and testing staff and residents “based on current protocols and availability of tests,” according to Brookside.
Fauquier is in the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, which also includes Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties. Each locality there, except Rappahannock, has experienced a COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care facility, but Brookside’s has been the deadliest, according to the state website.
Likewise, every locality in the Rappahannock Area Health District, except Caroline County, has seen similar devastation in such facilities where residents are especially vulnerable because of their ages, underlying health conditions and close proximity in confined spaces.
More than 275 residents and staff members at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in Fredericksburg and the counties of King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford have tested positive for the virus. At least 30 residents have died.
Not all the deaths are included in the state’s tally for the district—which stood at 65 deaths on Sunday—because health officials say there’s often a lag between when the deaths occur, then are confirmed as COVID-19 mortalities, then appear on the state site.
Over the weekend, 61 new cases were reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District, where 7.2 percent of all those tested have had positive results for the last seven days. That’s lower than the state average of 7.8 percent.
As of Sunday, 4,640 people locally have tested positive for COVID-19. That includes 1,885 in Spotsylvania; 1,769 in Stafford; 495 in Fredericksburg; 281 in Caroline; and 210 in King George.
There have been 1,134 cases in Culpeper; 801 in Fauquier; 272 in Orange; and 232 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 2,147 new cases and 16 new deaths over the weekend for a cumulative total of 126,926 cases and 2,678 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
