Fauquier virus deaths increase by 6 due to nursing home outbreak

Likewise, every locality in the Rappahannock Area Health District, except Caroline County, has seen similar devastation in such facilities where residents are especially vulnerable because of their ages, underlying health conditions and close proximity in confined spaces.

More than 275 residents and staff members at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in Fredericksburg and the counties of King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford have tested positive for the virus. At least 30 residents have died.

Not all the deaths are included in the state’s tally for the district—which stood at 65 deaths on Sunday—because health officials say there’s often a lag between when the deaths occur, then are confirmed as COVID-19 mortalities, then appear on the state site.

Over the weekend, 61 new cases were reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District, where 7.2 percent of all those tested have had positive results for the last seven days. That’s lower than the state average of 7.8 percent.

As of Sunday, 4,640 people locally have tested positive for COVID-19. That includes 1,885 in Spotsylvania; 1,769 in Stafford; 495 in Fredericksburg; 281 in Caroline; and 210 in King George.