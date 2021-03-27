Fauquier's Shelby Kaye wins regional spelling bee, advances to national competition

Shelby Kaye of Fauquier County is the 2021 winner of the Fredericksburg Regional Spelling Bee and will represent the area in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The eighth-grader at W.C. Taylor Middle School topped six other elementary and middle school students in the regional bee, which is co-sponsored by The Free Lance–Star and the Central Rappahannock Regional Library.

This year’s contest was held virtually Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic. Contestants took a proctored 30-minute test developed by the Scripps National Spelling Bee that included 30 spelling words and 20 vocabulary questions.

“I actually liked the format,” Shelby said. “For me, it was easier to type the words out to see them before submitting them.”

The daughter of Amy and Dean Kaye of Warrenton, Shelby advanced to the regional competition by winning the Fauquier County Public School bee.

She said some of the vocabulary questions at the regional level were challenging, but she said she easily plowed through the spelling test and scored 48 out of a possible 50 points overall.