February ice storm brings hazardous roadways, power outages

Sleet and rain, coupled with below-freezing temperatures, resulted in ice, fender benders and power outages throughout the region on Saturday.

“There’s too many people out on the road, honestly,” said Stafford County Master Deputy Robert Kulbeth of the traffic safety unit. “The traffic on [State Route] 610 is ridiculous.”

Throughout the day, ice accumulated on tree branches and power lines, already weighed-down by snow that fell on the region Thursday and Friday. By 4 p.m., the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported about 14,500 customers without power in its service area, including over 900 in Spotsylvania County.

But the worst of the freezing rain was expected to continue through Saturday evening, making travel even more treacherous.

The National Weather Services issued an ice storm warning effective until 7 a.m. Sunday. The advisory discourages travel and advises motorists who must travel to bring along a flashlight, food and water in case of emergency. An additional weather statement issued by the agency warns those who must travel to slow down and leave plenty of distance between themselves and vehicles ahead of them.

“I’ve had to flash my lights at a few people who are driving too fast in this,” said Kulbeth.