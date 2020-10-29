Federal grant to benefit city's fire department

The Fredericksburg Fire Department has been awarded a nearly $50,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The purpose of the grant is to enhance the mission of the Fredericksburg Regional Hazardous Materials Team in four capacities: transportation, advanced technology, safety of personnel and decontamination of personnel on the scene of an incident.

The budget amendment for the grant was approved unanimously as part of the City Council consent agenda Tuesday night.

The transportation portion of the $49,497 of city grant funds will be used to purchase a new vehicle to replace a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban that has been removed from emergency response because of its poor condition.

The city is also receiving enhanced technology in the form of an “Area Rae” system for detection and monitoring hazardous materials.

The system is able to transmit readings back to the command vehicle in real time. It doesn’t need to be monitored by a person and can free up staff for other tasks.

City officials hope it can be used for large events such as concerts and the Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon.