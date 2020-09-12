Federal grant will bring six new deputies to Stafford County

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was recently awarded a three-year, $750,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant, which will help add six new deputies to the force in 2021.
The federal grant covers up to 75 percent of the entry-level salaries and benefits for each of the new hires. County funding of about $1.1 million over the next four years will help cover the remaining costs, including training, vehicles, uniforms, and associated equipment for each of the new deputies.
“This is a great deal, a great opportunity,” said Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur.
The Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program offered about $400 million in grants nationwide.
Decatur said the new deputies couldn’t come at a better time to meet the demands of Stafford County’s growing population. Stafford has 209 sworn deputies and 77 civilian employees to cover about 270 square miles within the county, serving about 700 neighborhoods, 31 public schools and over 1,800 local businesses.
Stafford County officials report the population in the county in 2018 was about 150,000 residents, but that number is expected to rise sharply over the next 20 years. According to the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, Stafford’s population will continue to increase at one of the fastest growth rates in Virginia until 2040, adding an additional 58,000 residents to the population over that time.
“We have to be prepared to meet those challenges,” said Decatur.
Decatur said Stafford is the third-fastest growing county in Virginia.
“Over the last five to six years, our crime rate has actually decreased, which is great,” he said. “We want to continue to do that.”
In 2019, the overall crime rate in Stafford County was 4.42 per 100 residents, down from 4.60 in 2018 and 5.22 the previous year.
Decatur said the goal for his department is to get the six new positions filled in time for the next 18-week-long criminal justice academy class that begins in January. That would put the new law enforcement officers on the streets by summer 2021.
Decatur said two of the new positions will go to the county’s Homeland Security and Crime Prevention Unit, which is responsible for all special event planning and intelligence relating to foreign and domestic extremists. The unit also coordinates all crime prevention and community engagement efforts for the Sheriff’s Office.
Decatur believes working in the community makes neighborhoods safer and helps foster meaningful relationships between law enforcement officers and county citizens. He said the new positions will help deputies continue the proactive work in the community that’s already in place, which he said is helping prevent crime in the county.
“It’s in our DNA, it’s what we do,” said Decatur. “The more we can be connected to the community and the more we can be proactive, the better off it will be for our community.”
Decatur also plans to add four of the new deputies to the Traffic Safety Unit, which is charged with traffic control, enforcement of traffic laws, and the reduction of traffic collisions in the county through direct enforcement efforts. Decatur said traffic safety remains a “huge challenge” for his department.
“People are moving here, and the county is growing, and that brings more traffic to the area,” said Decatur.
In 2019, county deputies handled about 6,000 motor vehicular accidents, with Virginia State Police assistance at 2,000 of those accidents. During the same period, the unit also provided 216 funeral escorts.
Decatur said already in 2020, there have been about 2,300 accidents in the county, compared to 3,300 during the same period last year. He attributed the lower numbers to limited travel during the coronavirus pandemic, but Decatur said those numbers are on the rise.
The sheriff said when accidents occur on Interstate 95, or U.S. 1 or U.S. 17, navigation apps typically divert vehicles to secondary roads throughout the county, causing accidents and prompting deputy responses to rural locations.
“We really see this on weekends and on holidays,” said Decatur. “The secondary roads were never intended to have those types of volumes of traffic. An increase in traffic safety officers is definitely needed, and as a result of this grant, these new officers will help in those efforts tremendously.”
James Scott Baron:
540/374-5438
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.