Federal grant will bring six new deputies to Stafford County

“It’s in our DNA, it’s what we do,” said Decatur. “The more we can be connected to the community and the more we can be proactive, the better off it will be for our community.”

Decatur also plans to add four of the new deputies to the Traffic Safety Unit, which is charged with traffic control, enforcement of traffic laws, and the reduction of traffic collisions in the county through direct enforcement efforts. Decatur said traffic safety remains a “huge challenge” for his department.

“People are moving here, and the county is growing, and that brings more traffic to the area,” said Decatur.

In 2019, county deputies handled about 6,000 motor vehicular accidents, with Virginia State Police assistance at 2,000 of those accidents. During the same period, the unit also provided 216 funeral escorts.

Decatur said already in 2020, there have been about 2,300 accidents in the county, compared to 3,300 during the same period last year. He attributed the lower numbers to limited travel during the coronavirus pandemic, but Decatur said those numbers are on the rise.