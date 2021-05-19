Federal update shows 64 percent of adults in Virginia have been vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines that have been administered by various federal agencies were added to the state total Wednesday, bringing to 64 percent the share of Virginians 18 and over who’ve received at least one COVID-19 shot.
The Virginia Department of Health previously included the federal doses in a separate tab on its vaccine data dashboard, available at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary. The dashboard has been updated to include almost 385,000 vaccine doses that have been administered by the Department of Defense, Veterans Health Administration and the Bureau of Prisons and Indian Health Service.
The federal doses aren’t shown for each locality or in the demographic data because the federal government doesn’t provide states those details, according to a VDH press release.
Given the number of military installations within commuting distance of the Fredericksburg area, residents who work for the Department of Defense and veterans who get medical care at VA facilities, there could be a large number of locals who’ve been vaccinated by federal sources. Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the Rappahannock Area Health District, said she has no formal way of tracking actual numbers.
“I just know, from people reaching out, that some of our residents are in the federal doses total,” she said.
The state dashboard also has been updated to include the number and percentage of the entire population that’s been vaccinated and the same rates for adults. The new metrics help the state track its progress toward meeting President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of adults receiving at least their first vaccine by July 4.
Of the state’s total population, including children who aren’t eligible for shots, half have gotten at least one dose and 41 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the state. More than half of Virginia’s adults are fully vaccinated.
“Virginia has made tremendous progress toward meeting its vaccination goals,” said Dr. Danny Avula, the state vaccination coordinator. “We understand the importance of complete and detailed reporting of our vaccination efforts, and we continue to seek out ways to improve the information provided to make it easy to understand where we stand.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425