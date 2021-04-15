FEMA helps cover funeral costs for those who died from COVID-19

This week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency started accepting applications for a new benefit that helps pay for funerals for those who died from COVID-19, and like other issues related to the virus, it’s getting mixed reviews locally.
FEMA will reimburse funeral costs of up to $9,000 per individual, with a maximum of $35,500 per application for those who lost several family members. The benefit applies to applicants who are, according to FEMA’s description, American citizens, noncitizen nationals or qualified aliens who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020, for a death attributed to COVID-19. The death must have occurred in the United States and its territories.
“With the amount of folks that lost their jobs, any kind of assistance in reference to something like that would absolutely be great,” said Jerry Faulkner, a funeral director at Covenant Funeral Service in Spotsylvania County. Funerals are a “huge expense for families when they’re faced with an unexpected death.”
David Storke of Storke Funeral Home, which has its main branch in Bowling Green, agrees to a point, but also has concerns.
“I’m all for helping families and lots of times a death comes at the worst time, when a family is not prepared for it financially, so in that respect, I think it’s a great thing,” he said. “But from a conservative standpoint, I don’t know if I agree with that dollar amount.”
Nationwide, the average cost of a funeral is about $10,000, with cremation averaging less than half that amount.
Storke wonders if people who may have planned to spend less on a service will chose a more expensive option knowing the government is ultimately going to pay for it. As a taxpayer, he said that concerns him.
Virginia Department of Emergency Management State Coordinator Curtis Brown said he appreciated the partnership with FEMA as the state “continues to assist its residents that have been financially impacted by the pandemic.”
“These funeral assistance funds will help ease some of the financial burden incurred from a tragic COVID-19 death,” he said.
The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, and the more recently signed American Rescue Act of 2021, direct FEMA to provide the assistance. To date, more than 564,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, and if applications to cover all their funerals were submitted to FEMA, the cost would exceed $5 billion.
The benefit became available on Monday, and by Thursday FEMA had posted an announcement on its website in bright red type about its high call volume “which is causing some technical issues. Please try again later if you get a busy signal or your call doesn’t connect. There is no deadline to apply.”
There also was a warning about possible scammers reaching out to people offering to register them for funeral assistance. FEMA has not sent any notifications and will not contact people before they register, its website states.
Applications are submitted through a call center that operates from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays. The number is 844/684-6333 and TTY: 800/462-7585.
Those who call FEMA to register need to provide:
- Their address, phone number and household income.
- Social Security numbers and dates of birth for them and the deceased.
- Where the deceased died.
- Information about burial or funeral insurance policies and about other funeral assistance, such as donations received.
- CARES Act grants and assistance from voluntary organizations.
- Bank account number if direct deposit is requested.
Those with COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to gather documents such as the official death certificate, funeral expenses and proof of funds from other sources used for funeral costs. Pre-paid expenses such as the pre-purchase of a plot or other items are not eligible for reimbursement.
For information about acquiring a death certificate in Virginia or how to request an amendment to a death certificate, call 877/829-4682.
Faulkner at Covenant suggests applicants check the FEMA website for any updates before they file an application. That’s available at fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance. There’s also a video online that walks viewers through the process.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425