Female barber wants to help clients with alopecia regain their confidence

Twana James had a successful home-based hair braiding business for a decade, but she found herself wanting to do more for her clients.

“A lot of braid clients have alopecia, and they were getting braids to cover the hair loss,” James said.

Though it can be caused or exacerbated by repeated pulling on the hair through the use of tight ponytails, braids or buns—a condition called “traction alopecia”—hair loss can also be the result of an underlying disease, medication, psychological condition or genetics.

James wants to change the misperception that when women—especially Black women—experience hair loss, it’s because they don’t take care of their hair.

“The assumption is, you’re doing something to cause it. It’s your fault,” she said. “But if you look at the side effects of many medications, hair loss is at the top. And who wants to choose between their health and their hair?”

Hair loss can be especially traumatic for women, but it’s also traumatic for men, James said.

“Not every man wants to be bald,” she said. “Say you’re a man in his 20s, looking for work. You might not want a shaved head.”

James felt driven to do more for her clients with alopecia, but to provide some services, she realized that she’d need to be licensed.

She didn’t want to go to cosmetology school because she wasn’t interested in working with chemicals, so she enrolled in Seaward’s Barber Academy in Stafford County.

James, 51, completed most of the yearlong program which James while continuing to work part-time and be a single mom to her three children. She was the only female student, and recently became the first female graduate.

She’s taken a leap and moved her business out of her home and into Finesse Salon Studios in Spotsylvania County, where she sees clients who come to her from the Fredericksburg area as well as from North Carolina, Florida, California and New York.

James moved to the Fredericksburg area from Northern Virginia in 2013. The daughter of an Arlington County sheriff’s deputy, she is a veteran of six years in the Army and a 20-year career in broadcasting.

She got her start in braiding by sharing a YouTube video of the technique she developed for attaching crochet braids—or synthetic hair extensions—to natural hair.

The video went viral and people started asking James how much she charged for the service.

She hadn’t thought about doing hair as a business, but after realizing that she could pay for her children’s preschool while working at home, she launched Crochet Braids by Twana.

When James started barber school, she’d never held a pair of shears and had anxiety about touching people’s skin.

She credits Joe Seward, a retired Marine, master barber and owner/instructor at Seward’s Barber Academy, with helping her get over her squeamishness.

“He made me feel comfortable,” she said.

With her new skills, James wants to help clients who desire to transition to natural hair from hair extensions.

“That can be life-altering,” said James. “Hair cuts are much less expensive than hair extensions and less time-consuming.”

She also strives to create a family-friendly and private space where male and female clients with hair loss feel comfortable taking off their wigs, hats and headscarves and letting her come up with solutions that make them feel good.

“People feel better when they look better,” James said. “If I can be a conduit to that, I’m blessed.”

James is now working on growing and expanding her business and possibly taking her services into the local homeless population.

“I’d love to work with that population as a ministry,” she said.

She’d also love to open an all-female barber shop one day.

Until then, she’d be happy just to see more female barbers.

“There is a lot more to barbering than cutting hair,” James said. “A lot of barbers have gotten away from the art of barbering and I think it will take women to bring it back.”