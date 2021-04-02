Female football coaches making a difference at Stafford schools

Taylor and his teammates were even more impressed by Sollers’ hands-on approach to coaching. After Brooke Point’s receivers struggled beating press coverage in their first two games, she designed a drill to target the weakness: swipe hands away, look for the ball and finish.

“She makes the game so easy,” Taylor said. “It was amazing to see how cerebral she was, how much a student of the game she was.”

While both coaches were initially apprehensive about how they’d be received by their teenaged wards, they ultimately had nothing to fear. Their competency spoke for itself.

“They listen, they don’t blow me off because I’m a girl,” echoed Stone. “I was very pleasantly surprised. I thought that would be the area where I’d get the most pushback, and it wasn’t the case at all.”

Shortly after Hazelwood hired Sollers, he pulled her aside to ask how he could help set her up for success. Her answer, much like her coaching style, was straight to the point.

“Treat me like any other coach, and if I’ve earned your respect just show it,” she said. “I don’t need to be treated differently just because I’m not a male.”

GAME CHANGERS