Female leaders in Fredericksburg area help celebrate 19th Amendment's centennial

Founders of Catlett’s beloved sorority, Delta Sigma Theta, were at rear of the parade, too, and “were met with cheers and jeers,” the superintendent said.

“They were spit on, beaten, slapped, and bystanders tried to pull them off the float. They persevered, and were instrumental in the fight for the right to vote for all women,” she said.

That process would take 50 years after the 19th Amendment was approved, she said, due to such discriminatory practices as poll taxes and Jim Crow laws. Because of the efforts of brave women such as Wells and others, “it is unacceptable to not exercise the right to vote,” Catlett said to applause.

Gullickson, GCC’s first female president, also urged people to register to vote if they hadn’t already, learn about the candidates and issues, and to talk to their children about the importance of voting in the upcoming presidential election. She said that her mother, a school teacher who was born in 1921, never failed to vote, and would tell people if she were here today not to neglect that right.

“It is the single most powerful weapon in any kind of democratic change in our great country,” Gullickson said.

She also urged people to brag about voting and to brag about being an educated voter.