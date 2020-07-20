The vast majority of people coming to free community events for COVID-19 tests in the Fredericksburg area have not had the virus.
Only four of the 277 people tested Thursday at Spotswood Baptist Church got positive results, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District, which conducted the event with National Guard officials and other community agencies and volunteers.
To date, the district has held five community events in which 1,219 people were tested and only 18 were found to be positive.
Many may have been like Stafford County resident Dave Maurer, who showed up at the Stafford Courthouse screening on July 7 because it was available. Even though he didn’t know anyone who’d been sick, he figured why not take advantage of free—and close—testing?
There were 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday—all from two localities. Stafford County had nine new cases and Spotsylvania County, six. The local health district continues to report a low number of people hospitalized with the virus compared to earlier months, when the daily patient total at the area’s three hospitals was in the 30s. According to Monday’s report, there were 13 local residents being treated for COVID-19 infections.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 900 cases in Culpeper County; 530 in Fauquier County; 187 in Westmoreland County; and 179 in Orange County
Virginia reported 945 new cases and four new deaths for a cumulative total of 78,375 cases and 2,031 deaths associated with COVID-19.
