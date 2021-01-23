Fewer vaccine doses headed to Virginia, Fredericksburg region

Mary Washington Healthcare officials said their operation is ready, and waiting, for more doses. They will focus on health care workers in tier 1a who didn’t initially get vaccinated—Avula referred to them as “wait-and-see’ers”—and the rest of the area’s private and public school staff.

Meanwhile, health district officials will work on slicing a small pie into a lot of pieces. Those eligible for vaccine in tier 1b include about half the health district’s population, such as people 65 and over, those 16 to 64 with underlying medical issues and certain essential workers.

In the age category, the health district will focus on those 75 and up first, in the order they registered, Balmes–John said. She reminded people that those 65 and up also will get appointments, but they’ll come a few weeks after their older counterparts.

Another allotment will go to the first three categories of essential workers: police, fire and hazmat officials; staff and residents of homeless shelters and correctional facilities; and school employees.

Given all the people in these groups and the limited supply of vaccines, it’s clear that COVID-19 won’t go away any time soon. Balmes–John estimated that it will be at least the end of March before all those in tier 1a and 1b are vaccinated.