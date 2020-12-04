 Skip to main content
Fiery crash of 18-wheeler closes Interstate 95 northbound in Stafford, kills 20 pigs
Fiery crash of 18-wheeler closes Interstate 95 northbound in Stafford, kills 20 pigs

A Pennsylvania truck driver was charged with reckless driving Friday after a fiery crash that closed Interstate 95 northbound for several hours and killed 20 pigs he was hauling, Virginia State Police said.

According to state police, a 2005 Peterbilt tractor–trailer was traveling north on I-95 around 10:30 a.m. when it ran off of the left side of the roadway and collided with a jersey wall near the 147.2 mile marker just south of the Quantico Marine Corps Base exit. The tractor–trailer then jackknifed across the travel lanes and caught fire, state police said.

About 20 of the 200 pigs that were being transported in the trailer were killed as a result of the crash, including six that had to be euthanized by a veterinarian who responded to the scene, state police said.

The driver, identified by David L. Ressler, 58, of Waynesboro, Pa., was not injured. State police said he was charged with reckless driving.

The Virginia Department of Transportation assisted with the cleanup, which caused northbound I-95 to be closed for several hours. 

