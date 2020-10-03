Film crew shoots ad to promote Fredericksburg, downtown businesses

As Sammy Walker and Evan Lacey repeatedly exited Benny Vitali’s pizzeria in downtown Fredericksburg Thursday afternoon, Walker’s grin grew wider and wider.
Walker and Lacey were each holding a slice of Benny’s oversized pizza while being filmed by The Meridian Group, a marketing agency from Virginia Beach.
“It was an amazing experience,” Walker said. “I’ve never been on film like that. This pizza is delicious, so I didn’t mind having four or five takes doing it.”
Walker took his slice home and grabbed Lacey’s, too.
The promotional video they were filming was part of the “We are FXBG” campaign to support small businesses in the city. The Fredericksburg City Council set aside $200,000 of CARES Act funds to promote local businesses and to show consumers that the shops and restaurants they’ve enjoyed over the years are still functional.
The 30-second spot will begin airing later this month through Dec. 31. It will be featured on the Washington Post’s website in addition to various online streaming services in an approximately 100-mile radius, said Danelle Rose, the city’s tourism services manager.
The ad includes descriptors of the city such as soulful, historic, resilient, remarkable and united.
Fredericksburg saved funds by not hiring actors or models, but instead relying on city workers or their friends and family members.
Walker is the special event coordinator for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Events Department. Lacey is the son of Clerk of Council Tonya Bundy Lacey.
“The whole goal is to bring people back downtown and make people feel safe and want to come back and support the community that has been there for them over the years,” said Jeff White, The Meridian Group’s creative director. “We wanted to try to focus on highlighting local businesses and showing that connection they have with the real people of the community.”
In addition to Benny Vitali’s on Thursday, White and his videographer made stops at Caroline Street Drone Shot, the Fredericksburg Visitor’s Center, Hyperion Espresso, Goolrick’s Pharmacy, Sammy T’s, Hurkamp Park, the “love” sign, Picker’s Supply, Vivify and Golden Hours.
On Friday, they toured Alum Spring Park, Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium, LibertyTown Arts, A Stitch In Time, River Rock Outfitter, Virginia Central Railway/Heritage Trail and Ristorante Renato.
Rose said The Meridian Group spent a day touring the city to determine the best places to film. She said the city wanted to “share the love as much as we could.”
There are few sites outside of downtown highlighted. Rose said that’s often a difficult balancing act.
“That’s really hard to be fair in all of that,” Rose said. “We try so hard to do that. But a lot of time, I think we all migrate more to downtown to support the local. Most of the small businesses are down here … but the bigger box stores, the franchises and corporations are just as important.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on businesses throughout the city.
Bill Freehling, the city’s director of economic development and tourism, said COVID-19 played a role in several businesses closing, including Home Team Grill, Chuck E. Cheese, the Children’s Museum, Duck Donuts and Country Cookin.
Rey Azteca Mexican Restaurant & Grill is scheduled to open in the former Home Team Grill’s space in Eagle Village across the street from the University of Mary Washington. Rose noted that two downtown businesses opened during the pandemic—Jus Pop’n Gourmet Popcorn and Fork & Biscuit restaurant.
Matt Montoro is the manager of Picker’s Supply, which sells new and vintage musical instruments. Montoro said its business model has shifted a bit during the pandemic, as there is a new focus on online sales.
Montoro added that overall sales have remained steady, as many people have had more time to focus on hobbies such as learning to play the guitar since March. He said Picker Supply’s music lessons program “took a hit,” but virtual lessons have encouraged some to remain committed.
“A large amount stuck with it,” Montoro said. “Something like this would give anybody an excuse to quit. So it was exciting to see that.”
