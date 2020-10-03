Film crew shoots ad to promote Fredericksburg, downtown businesses

Walker is the special event coordinator for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Events Department. Lacey is the son of Clerk of Council Tonya Bundy Lacey.

“The whole goal is to bring people back downtown and make people feel safe and want to come back and support the community that has been there for them over the years,” said Jeff White, The Meridian Group’s creative director. “We wanted to try to focus on highlighting local businesses and showing that connection they have with the real people of the community.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to Benny Vitali’s on Thursday, White and his videographer made stops at Caroline Street Drone Shot, the Fredericksburg Visitor’s Center, Hyperion Espresso, Goolrick’s Pharmacy, Sammy T’s, Hurkamp Park, the “love” sign, Picker’s Supply, Vivify and Golden Hours.

On Friday, they toured Alum Spring Park, Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium, LibertyTown Arts, A Stitch In Time, River Rock Outfitter, Virginia Central Railway/Heritage Trail and Ristorante Renato.

Rose said The Meridian Group spent a day touring the city to determine the best places to film. She said the city wanted to “share the love as much as we could.”

There are few sites outside of downtown highlighted. Rose said that’s often a difficult balancing act.