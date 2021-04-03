Filmmaker and nonprofit glad to have documented life of Onancock's Willie Crockett

“I saw right away that working with him would be fun, because at 82 he still got out and did stuff,” said Miller, noting that the artist wasted no time hustling the pair onto his 25-foot skiff to see the scene he was painting.

“We’re heading down Onancock Creek and at that time I didn’t know that its name literally means ‘foggy creek.’ The fog out there got so thick you couldn’t see your hand in front of your face,” said Miller. “We saw a fogbow, a rainbow in the midst of a dense fog. And he showed me the sandbar and explained why it was in his painting.”

Miller said that early on, he and the film’s sponsor—IPAC/ Marine Environmental Research Corp., a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the culture and heritage of the Chesapeake Bay and Virginia’s Eastern Shore—decided that in addition to profiling Crockett, they wanted the documentary to capture the history and culture of the Eastern Shore.

To that end, it includes interviews and footage at the Eastern Shore Watermen’s Museum and Research Center, the Mutton Hunk Fen Natural Area Preserve and other spots. It also shows many of Crockett’s paintings.