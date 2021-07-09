Final phase of runway extension at Stafford airport to begin soon

The Stafford Regional Airport was recently awarded $5.5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help finish the final stretch of the airports’ runway expansion from 5,000 to 6,000 feet.
“There’s additional earthwork with that, including the actual paving and electrical work that needs to be done for the runway extension,” said Ed Wallis, airport manager.
The extension project had been in the pipeline for about seven years before work began. In 2013, the Federal Aviation Administration approved a master plan update that supported a runway extension, and that plan was approved after the completion of an in-depth environmental review and assessment.
In April 2019, Wallis said the longer runway wouldn’t be used to attract bigger aircraft, but would allow aircraft that currently use the airport to depart safely, fully loaded with passengers and fuel.
Wallis said the extension will give corporate jets that have a 6,000-foot minimum runway requirement the ability to land safely. As a result, he hopes the extension will make Stafford more popular with business, military and recreational flyers.
“A longer runway will increase traffic, because pilots who would ordinarily use Dulles or some other airport due to their weight will have a longer, safer runway to depart from,” Wallis said.
Wallis also said making the airport safer for corporate jets could make Stafford a more desirable place for businesses to locate.
“The longer the runway is, the cheaper it is for a corporate pilot to insure his aircraft,” Wallis said. “Insurance is cheaper when you’re operating off a longer runway.”
Wallis disputes rumors the airport expansion might someday lead to commercial distributors using the county facility as a shipping or receiving point.
“Our extension will not accommodate their cargo aircraft,” Wallis said.
He anticipates work will begin in September. He said about a year later, the airport’s extended runway will begin accepting flights.
Stafford’s runway expansion project began last October, when the Stafford Regional Airport received nearly $5.8 million in federal grant money to launch the first phase of the expansion. Three months ago, the airport received another $464,000 from the Virginia Aviation Board to continue work on the same project.
Wallis said all of the prep work associated with the first phase of the project is nearly complete, including environmental preparation that required the installation of sediment ponds. Soil and erosion issues were also mitigated, trees were cleared and earth was moved to prepare the site.
Federal funding will also pay for a new hangar at the Stafford airport.
Wallis said construction of a $261,000, 16,600-square-foot hangar will begin soon and will eventually feature nine T-type hangars inside, along with a single jet pod.
Other airports to receive funds from the same federal program include the Virginia Highlands Airport Commission, which will receive $3.2 million for a runway extension at the Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon, and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which will receive $5 million for runway reconstruction work at Washington’s Dulles International Airport and at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
James Scott Baron:
540/374-5438