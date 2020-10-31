Final section of trail at Mott's Run completes loop around reservoir for runners and cyclists

THOUGH I’m more of a street cyclist, I was thankful recently to be one of the first to bike a just-completed section of woodland bike/hike/running trail that completes a 9 1/2-mile loop around Motts Run Reservoir.
My guides for the morning ride were Rob Maple and Lindy Kirkland, president and grants coordinator for the Fredericksburg Trail Alliance. It’s a volunteer group that used donations and a whole lot of sweat equity to get the project done over the last 18 months.
The new section is a beautiful path that winds its way around the reservoir. It’s an earthen trail just over 40 inches wide that weaves its way around a mix of hardwoods and pines, providing soul-refreshing views of woods, water and more.
Aside from the creation of the path’s main surface—much of it built by a professional trail-builder and a piece of equipment that sliced and diced its way to create a flat, even surface—the group known as FredTrails had a core of several dozen volunteers on the project.
Also with the assistance of a Boy Scout group working on an Eagle project, the volunteers worked hundreds of hours putting in culverts, bridges and landscaping the slopes and the trail itself to create a natural-looking, sustainable and fun-to-navigate pathway through the woods around the reservoir.
I’d tell you more about the sights, but because the trail is a windy one, my eyes stayed focused on the trail surface itself, as a few sharp twists and turns required my full attention.
It’s a pathway that most runners and hikers can easily navigate. As for cyclists, my street-riding background got me through most of it with no problems, though I did stop here and there to navigate challenging turns or inclines. Real mountain bikers will find it a walk in the park in this recreational area operated by the city of Fredericksburg and located in Spotsylvania County off River Road.
We rode the entire 2 1/2-mile new trail, with Maple and Kirkland stopping here and there to explain what had gone into constructing and planning the trail itself, the bridges and the culverts put in to handle streams, rainfall and the slopes around the trail.
They noted that the best thing about the addition of this stretch of the trail is that it completes the loop other volunteers and the predecessors of FredTrails put in years ago. Before its completion, cyclists and runners would reach a certain point and have to backtrack the way they’d come.
“We started on this last piece of the trail in February of 2019,” said Maple, an Army vet with a background in and love of mapmaking. “I came out with some of the good folks from the Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation Department and flagged the line of where we wanted the trail to go. We looked at contours and features we wanted to take people by and the parks and rec folks approved the trail’s path.”
Maple said the group then started to hunt for grants, donations and any other source of funding, reaching out to businesses, riders, runners and anyone else with an interest in the project.
“We raised about $25,000,” he said, citing platinum sponsors including Olde Towne Bicycles, Specialized Bicycles and Trek Store of Fredericksburg.
He said that while FredTrails leaders knew they could count on a group of hearty volunteers to do the landscaping and fine-trimming on and around the trail, they realized that mechanical equipment designed to create a trail surface would move the project along quickly. So they hired Ironwood Outdoors, a firm that specializes in high-quality trail builds done in a short amount of time.
While the machine created and cleared the trail surface, Maple said hundreds of hours of work were required to finish the project.
“It’s on the side of a sloping hill and water needs to easily run down the back slope of what’s an I-shaped trail, so we had volunteers cleaning all those slopes by hand,” he said. “We worked here for 36 days straight, with a slew of people coming out to help.
“All of the roots sticking out had to be pruned, and we had to rake dirt across the trail. Now, the water runs right off and easily down the hill.”
Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events Director Jane Shelhorse said the city “feels totally blessed that we have such an active group of volunteers who are supporting us to create and maintain the trails that they do. We actually depend on the Fredericksburg Trails Alliance to keep an eye on Motts for us. A whole world of mountain bike riding wouldn’t be there if not for them.”
Maple noted that while this trail segment at Motts has been one recent focus, FredTrails has continued to maintain, improve and connect segments of some 14 miles of what it calls the Fredericksburg Quarry Trails System, which runs along the Rappahannock River.
FredTrails recently got the opportunity to participate in the International Mountain Biking Association’s “Dig In” program. Funds raised through that will go toward producing color-coded, QR code-enhanced signage for the Quarry Trail system. This project costs $5,500 and the first $1,000 donated through the Dig In FredTrails site at imba.com will be matched by the IMBA.
According to Maple, FredTrails has hundreds of members, volunteers and participants who take part in all sorts of projects and group rides, which he said have unfortunately been curtailed by COVID but will come back when that danger has passed.
“The way we say it is that we’re not interested in just building trails, but creating a community that builds trails and more,” he said. “People can find information about events, volunteer opportunities and maps of the trails at out site at fredtrails.org.”
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415
