Final Some Gave All ride remembers sacrifices of local military personnel in the war on terror

When the Some Gave All Foundation was established, there were just four people who conducted a motorcycle ride and festival that featured more than 1,500 participants.

The event was created in memory of Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Frazier of Spotsylvania County, who was killed in Al Ramadi, Iraq, in 2007, and Army National Guardsman Sgt. Nicholas Mason, killed in Mosul, Iraq, in 2004.

The Frazier and Mason families combined to host the motorcycle ride that went from Spotsylvania High School—Frazier’s alma mater—to King George High, where Mason was an alumnus.

The strain of hosting the event began to take its toll on Frazier’s father, Rick, after the death of his wife, Jana, seven years ago.

A combination of the stress of hosting a wide-scale event and increased traffic along the route led to the Some Gave All Foundation announcing last month that this year’s ride would be the final one after 14 years.

The last ride took place on Sunday as about 1,000 motorcycle enthusiasts made the trek from State Route 208 to Lafayette Boulevard and then State Route 3 East before they arrived at King George High.