Finders of World War II-era letter seek to get it in right hands

It’s the envelope on the World War II soldier’s letter that gets to him—the four initials on the inside of the Air Mail flap noting the message had been sealed with a kiss.
Harry Morley gets choked up, just describing the way the soldier wrote “S.W.A.K” before he addressed the letter to a woman in Fredericksburg.
“Having written enough of these during the Vietnam War, you kind of feel the emotion,” he said. “You can just kind of picture this guy, writing all this, trying to make the connection home.”
But the soldier who penned the three-page letter in March 1945 never made it back to his home in Norfolk County. Glenn H. Campbell, a private first class with the 17th Airborne Division and 680th Field Artillery Battalion, died in Germany on April 3, 1945. He was killed after his jeep hit a land mine, according to the HonorStates.org website. He’s buried in an American cemetery in the Netherlands.
Morley isn’t related to Campbell or Ms. Viola Grasso, the woman whose name is on the envelope with the address: Box 1024, College Station, Fredericksburg, Va. The letter was written on March 8 and stamped on March 10, less than a month before Campbell’s death.
Morley isn’t from the Fredericksburg area, either. He lives in Spokane, Wash., and learned about the letter while visiting the East Coast this holiday. His daughter and son-in-law, Pete and Rebecca Coore, live in Virginia Beach and regularly buy contents of storage units that have been repossessed.
After one such purchase, Pete Coore was moving things around when the letter, bordered with red and blue stripes denoting Air Mail correspondence of old, dropped out of a mattress. There also were some coins nearby—some from foreign countries with dates in the 1930s and 1940s.
Because military service runs deep among the Morleys, no one could simply discard the memento from the past.
Harry Morley, 74, and his brother each served four years in Vietnam, and their older brother was in the Korean War. Morley’s son-in-law just retired from 30 years of duty. His daughter did seven years in the Navy during Operation Desert Storm and his granddaughter spent four years in the Marine Corps.
“We’ve had somebody in the military since 1950, and all in times of war,” he said. “As a family of veterans, this touches home for us.”
They’d all like what may be the last letter Pvt. Campbell ever wrote to end up in the hands of someone who would cherish it.
“It would be sweet if we could get this to his family,” said Morley.
The letter had been opened when the Coores found it. The last part of it had been cut off, but in the pages that remain, Campbell talks about his base camp, in France, “becoming like a Hollywood studio as every time I turn around, there’s more stars underfoot.” Mickey Rooney had performed for the troops along with singer Bobby Breen and actress Marlene Dietrich. Even though Dietrich was “getting old now, about 42,” Campbell said she was a good entertainer and he enjoyed seeing her.
He told Grasso, whom he addressed as “Dear Via,” “sweetheart” and “baby” at different points in the letter, to look closely at the audience if she should see any newspaper photos of Dietrich performing for the troops. Maybe she’d spot him.
Campbell also described radio programs he had heard, Bing Crosby’s music and the general nostalgia he had for home—and a particular person on the other side of the world.
“It really makes me feel lonesome and I sure wish you were here with me,” Campbell wrote. “That would make everything strictly O.K.”
Anyone who knows something about Pvt. Campbell or Viola Grasso can contact Harry Morley at hmorley2602@gmail.com.
