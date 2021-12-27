Finders of World War II-era letter seek to get it in right hands

After one such purchase, Pete Coore was moving things around when the letter, bordered with red and blue stripes denoting Air Mail correspondence of old, dropped out of a mattress. There also were some coins nearby—some from foreign countries with dates in the 1930s and 1940s.

Because military service runs deep among the Morleys, no one could simply discard the memento from the past.

Harry Morley, 74, and his brother each served four years in Vietnam, and their older brother was in the Korean War. Morley’s son-in-law just retired from 30 years of duty. His daughter did seven years in the Navy during Operation Desert Storm and his granddaughter spent four years in the Marine Corps.

“We’ve had somebody in the military since 1950, and all in times of war,” he said. “As a family of veterans, this touches home for us.”

They’d all like what may be the last letter Pvt. Campbell ever wrote to end up in the hands of someone who would cherish it.

“It would be sweet if we could get this to his family,” said Morley.