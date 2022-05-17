Fire damages senior apartment complex in Fredericksburg; no injuries reported

A raging fire destroyed part of a Fredericksburg retirement community late Monday, but amazingly no one was hurt, officials said.

City fire chief Mike Jones said medics went to the Madonna House at Belmont about 10:15 p.m. after receiving a medical alarm. After getting there and seeing there was a fire, the medics called for firefighters.

A large blaze shooting from the top of one wing of the facility greeted firefighters. Jones said first responders had to wake some residents up at the 55-and-up facility, but most of the residents were already out on their own.

"We were very fortunate," Jones said. "There was a lot of fire and heat, but as far as I know no one was hurt. The firefighters did a really good job of getting it under control."

City firefighters were assisted by units from Stafford and Spotsylvania. Fire investigators were still at the scene Tuesday morning, but the cause of the fire had not yet been determined.

The fire was mostly confined to the attic space of one section and there was no fire in any of the rooms. Jones said there is no reason to think the fire was suspicious.

Many residents have already returned to the unaffected areas, Jones said. One wing suffered extensive damage, he said, while another had only water damage and should be ready for the residents to return relatively soon.

A medical bus provided by Stafford County and three FRED buses were used to transport affected residents to a staging area, where they stayed until temporary living arrangements could be made. Spotsylvania animal control came to collect pets, mostly cats, that were affected by the fire.

"Last night one of our local senior apartment buildings ... had a terrible fire and hundreds of seniors were displaced," Rappahannock Area Agency on Aging posted on social media Tuesday. "The Fredericksburg and other fire departments and the Fredericksburg Police Department did a great job of getting people out of the building and across a major street to safety. And to all the residents who kept a smile on their faces through probably one of the scariest times of their lives, you all are the best."

American Red Cross Virginia Region posted on Twitter on Tuesday that it deployed a team to support seniors displaced by the fire.

