Fire damages Spotsylvania apartments

Two apartments were damaged in a fire Friday afternoon in Spotsylvania County.
The fire started in a unit of the Alexander Heights apartment complex along Salem Church Road, according to county Fire Chief Jay Cullinan.
He said the sprinkler system kept the fire from spreading, but residents couldn't go back to two apartments. The apartment where the fire started sustained smoke damage and the apartment below that unit sustained water damage, he said.
The chief said a firefighter suffered smoke inhalation issues and was taken to an area hospital for observation, but is OK.
