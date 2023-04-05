A fire destroyed a home in southern Stafford County on Tuesday afternoon, but all seven occupants got out safely, fire officials said.

Katie Brady, public information officer for Stafford Fire and Rescue, said the fire was reported just after 5 p.m. on Rita Lane off Walnut Drive in southern Stafford. Brady said heavy fire and smoke was coming from the front porch and roof of the residence when the first units arrived, and the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

The people in the home were alerted to the fire by smoke alarms and were all outside when firefighters arrived. No one was injured and the victims are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Firefighters used what Brady described as rural water supply operations due to a lack of hydrants in the immediate area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stafford firefighters were assisted by units from Fredericksburg, Fauquier County and Quantico.