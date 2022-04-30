Fire destroys model wooden home at Central Park business on Saturday

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Fredericksburg firefighters spent much of the day in Central Park Saturday dealing with a fire that destroyed a model wooden home.

City fire chief Mike Jones said the fire started about 12:40 p.m. and was fully involved when firefighters rolled in. Investigators were still at the scene Saturday evening and the cause of the fire had not been determined.

The standalone home faces Interstate 95 and for years has served as an advertisement for Southland Log Homes. Lowe’s, Petsmart and the Woodspring Suites are among the businesses in the general area.

Jones said the fire apparently started in a lower level and quickly spread into the second floor and the attic. The amount of wood and insulation in the home helped the fire spread quickly.

Jones said there was someone at the home when it caught fire. Investigators were interviewing that person Saturday; no injuries were reported.

Units from Spotsylvania and Stafford assisted city firefighters at the scene, Jones said.