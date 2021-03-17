 Skip to main content
Fire destroys two homes, damages another in Lake of the Woods
alert top story

Fire destroys two homes, damages another in Lake of the Woods

Two homes were destroyed and a third was damaged late Sunday by a fire in the Lake of the Woods subdivision, fire officials said.

The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Co. responded to the reported fire in the 2600 block of Lakeview Parkway at 11:53 p.m.

Two homes were already fully involved and a third was getting extensive heat. Wind and other weather conditions helped fuel the fire, according to a fire department news release.

Multiple firefighters worked until about 4:25 a.m. Monday to put out the fire and stop it from spreading further. Multiple nearby vehicles and outdoor storage buildings were also affected by the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and the full extent of the damage had not been determined as of Wednesday. It is still under investigation.

Among those that assisted the Lake of the Woods departments were the Mine Run and Orange volunteer fire departments, along with firefighters from Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties. Two homes were declared total losses.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

