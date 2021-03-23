Fire guts house in Spotsylvania

Spotsylvania County residents escaped a Monday night fire that destroyed their house and caused what neighbors described as an explosion.

That explosion turned out to be a small propane tank behind the house, according to Spotsylvania Fire Chief Jay Cullinan.

He said the residents escaped unharmed, but "the house is a total loss."

The chief was not sure how many people lived in the house and said the cause of the fire is still being determined.

Jeff and Jennifer Huber, who live a few blocks from the burned house heard what they called an explosion and could see the fire from their deck.

"It shook the house," Jennifer Huber said as the couple was out for a walk Tuesday morning.

They paused to look at the house while Columbia Gas workers milled about at the site. A gas line runs next to the house.

The Hubers don't know the residents of the house but said they had at least one child.

They said neighbors talked about the fire on an app called nextdoor, with someone saying a passerby saw the house was on fire and alerted the residents, who were able to escape before the flames spread and the propane tank exploded.

