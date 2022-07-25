Fire victim honored for 'heroic selflessness'

People who selflessly think of others—even to the point of sacrificing their own lives—are being honored as hometown heroes by the Allen & Allen law firm.

One of the six people recognized this year by the Fredericksburg office is Phyllis Mills, 66, a Spotsylvania County woman who “is being honored for her heroic selflessness,” according to a news release.

On April 10, she woke up to find her home was on fire, then awoke her husband and sister, who was on oxygen and in need of a lung transplant. Mills escorted both of them out of the burning home, according to Spotsylvania fire officials, then ran back inside to retrieve her dogs. She was unable to make it back out.

“May she rest in peace,” states the Allen & Allen news release.

Mills is survived by her husband, Kenneth, four children, 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The others honored by the law firm serve their communities in a variety of ways, ranging from helping the homeless and neighbors in need to providing support for families of sick children, repurposing equipment for the disabled and providing free legal service.

The following information about the recipients is from their nomination forms for the Allen & Allen awards program, which is in its 13th year and honors residents in the Fredericksburg, Charlottesville and Richmond areas.

Ann Kloeckner works at Legal Aid Works in Fredericksburg, advocating for those without resources for legal representation. Devoted to public service, she advocated for victims of domestic violence earlier in her career and now mentors new attorneys.

Kloeckner also holds public speaking engagements throughout Virginia on issues of justice. In 2016, she was appointed by the Virginia Supreme Court to serve a three-year term as a member of a professionalism course that all newly licensed attorneys in the state must take.

Roger Reynolds formed CJ’s Thumb Up Foundation after the loss of his daughter, Charlotte Jennie. She was 4 when she died from an aggressive brain tumor in 2010. The foundation offers emergency financial assistance to families, and Reynolds has provided meals from Richmond to Charlottesville. For more than 10 years, he has “strived to put a smile on the face of families devastated by a childhood illness,” according to a news release.

He raises money by hosting events such as a Music Fest, virtual challenges and selling merchandise.

Madlin Edmonds founded Neighbors in Need, which works to find affordable housing for the homeless, including some who were living in the woods of Prince William County. She also promotes voter registration, conducts polls and is always on the lookout for resources and donations for holiday drives, to ensure that no family is left behind.

Eric Barnes runs The Equipment Connection in Fredericksburg, which connects people with disabilities to equipment that helps them live more independently. Through its partnership with the Disability Resource Center, the Equipment Connection offers much-needed medical supplies those with injuries or disabilities. Barnes cleans and repairs the donated equipment that would otherwise end up in landfills.

Himani Daanya Saraff has been giving back since age 5 when she created and sold slime and bookmarks to raise money for Ellie’s Hats, a nonprofit in Loudoun County dedicated to fighting childhood cancer. Since 2014, she has been distributing Christmas gifts to children at the Katherine Hanley Family Shelter. She also donated more than 1,000 pounds of food to local pantries, and with a team of Girl Scouts, created 110 care packages for teachers last spring.

She raised money for face shields for first-responders during the pandemic and for Afghani refugees who arrived at Dulles International Airport. With her Sweets for All campaign, she distributed more than 400 pounds of sweets and candy to fire stations, shelters and the homeless population.

The residents honored by the Fredericksburg office are among 20 people in Virginia who received Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes Awards this year.

“While the world looks a bit different each year, one thing remains constant, and that’s the fact that incredible people continue to inspire others and do important work in our communities—truly heroes among us,” said Edward Allen, president of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen.