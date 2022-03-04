 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighters battle blaze in southern Stafford on Friday

Jan Drive, Stafford

Firefighters pause after bringing a housefire under control at 1708 Jan Drive Friday afternoon.

 James Baron

Residents of a southern Stafford County house escaped injury during a Friday afternoon house fire, but a dog inside the home died as a result of smoke inhalation, according to county officials.

Stafford County spokesperson Katie Brady said firefighters from Stafford and Fredericksburg responded to 1708 Jan Drive in Falmouth at 1:34 p.m. and found smoke billowing from the front and rear of the ranch-style house. Once inside, Brady said firefighters found the source of the fire near the rear area of the structure and had the fire under control in less than 10 minutes.

Brady said the house’s two residents were not at home during the incident.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Brady said the house suffered “moderate to substantial” damage.

—James Scott Baron

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

