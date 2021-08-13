Firefighters contain large wildfire near Lake Anna

A large Lake Anna area wildfire sparked Thursday evening is contained, but was keeping crews busy Friday.

Fire crews from Spotsylvania, Louisa and Orange counties and the U.S. Department of Forestry started battling the wildfire about 5 p.m. Thursday. By late evening, crews had the blaze contained within a fire line.

While the fire hasn’t been completely extinguished, the flames are contained, Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Chief Jason Irby said Friday. Crews plan to continue monitoring the site until the fire is out, he said.

Irby said that, judging by overhead drone footage, the fire covered between 30 and 40 acres in the area of Stubbs Bridge and Lawyers roads.

Crews closed a section of Stubbs Road and Lawyers Road to keep the fire from jumping across the pavement, but Irby said no residential areas were threatened.

The fire started in a densely wooded area that also had power lines running through it.

Irby said forestry department crews used bulldozers and other equipment to make the fire lines, basically clearing all of the forest growth and brush down to dirt to “basically create a road” and “eliminating fuel” for the fire.