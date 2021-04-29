 Skip to main content
Firefighters put out blaze at regional landfill in Stafford
Firefighters put out blaze at regional landfill in Stafford

Early Wednesday evening, Stafford County firefighters responded to a refuse fire at the R-Boards’ Regional Landfill on Eskimo Hill Road in Stafford County. Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 7:31 p.m., and brought the fire under control shortly after their arrival. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 James Baron

A smoldering refuse fire, about a quarter of an acre in size, was extinguished without incident early Wednesday evening by Stafford County firefighters and landfill personnel.

M.C. Morris, community outreach supervisor for the landfill, said a Brooke Road citizen reported the fire at the Eskimo Hill Road landfill at 7:31 p.m., after noticing heavy smoke coming from the landfill.

“We’re very grateful for the citizen’s awareness,” said Morris.

Morris said landfill staff assisted county firefighters after the fire was under control by using heavy equipment to spread dirt over the smoldering embers.

On Thursday morning, Morris said landfill staff reviewed the facilities’ security cameras to try to determine the cause of the fire that was located at the edge of the newest area of the landfill.

“At this time, we have not found anything that would have caused a fire,” said Morris.

Although the precise cause of the fire has not been determined, Morris said a number of factors within the pile of refuse could have led to the blaze, including chemical reactions from pesticides, pool chemicals, lithium batteries, hot embers from residential fire pits or grills, or other flammable liquids.

“All of these items are not legal to come onto our site and our staff is trained to watch for and respond to these items if discovered,” said Morris.

No injuries were reported by Morris or by county firefighters.

Fire and rescue spokeswoman Katie Brady said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

