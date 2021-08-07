Firefighters put the heat on MWHC, Cigna to reach agreement

Of course, she can continue seeing Mary Washington providers for her medical issues, which include rheumatoid arthritis and thyroid problems. But instead of paying about $35 for each visit, she’d have to pay about $150 at each visit, and she can’t afford that.

Finding another doctor isn’t as simple as driving an hour north or south, said Andrew Pantelis, vice president of the Mid-Atlantic region of the International Association of Firefighters. He’s based out of Annapolis and came to Fredericksburg on Saturday for the rally.

“We know from the pandemic how backed up the health care system is” and how difficult it is to get an appointment, Pantelis said. “This is having a tangible impact on real peoples’ lives” and on people, as Pierson described, who haven’t hesitated to serve on the front lines during COVID-19.

Justin Langridge is a director with the Virginia Professional Firefighters and lives in Spotsylvania. While the contract dispute doesn’t impact Spotsylvania workers, “it’s kind of scary to know that our family health care insurance can be canceled at the drop of a hat because of a disagreement.”