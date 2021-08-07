Firefighters put the heat on MWHC, Cigna to reach agreement

As a steady rain came down, professional firefighters from the Fredericksburg area to Fairfax—and as far north as Annapolis, Md.—joined members of the community in the shadow of the area’s biggest health care system.
Even with umbrellas above them, the group of about 30 people still risked a soaking as they stood on the sidewalk of the campus of Mary Washington Hospital. The less-than-ideal conditions were nothing new for firefighters, said Rocco Alvaro of Spotsylvania County.
“We aren’t afraid to get dirty, especially when it’s time to make a point,” he said.
And the point the group stressed repeatedly is that officials from Mary Washington Healthcare and Cigna health insurance need to settle a contract dispute that’s affecting 15,000 people in the Fredericksburg area. The two parted ways in May when they couldn’t agree on payment rates and each cast blame on the other.
Mary Washington says Cigna wants to cut its reimbursements for hospital services by 30 percent, which the health care system cannot abide, said Eric Fletcher, MWHC vice president. Cigna says MWHC demands rates that are too expensive for customers and clients, according to Holly Fussell, communications senior advisor for the health insurance company.
“I think it’s ridiculous that two multimillion companies can argue and we’re the ones who end up suffering,” said Wesley Woodruff, a Stafford County resident who works for an aerospace company.
Those impacted either have to find other doctors who accept Cigna, outside the expansive MWHC network, or pay higher out-of-network costs for services from providers that many have relied upon for years.
“It’s unfathomable to think of what they’re doing to our members who are responding to the citizens and taking care of the community,” said Ron Kuley, president of the Fairfax County Professional Firefighters.
Kuley works with Ryan McGill, a director with the union that’s affiliated with the Fairfax firefighters and the organizer of Saturday’s rally. McGill lives in King George County and has contacted officials with Mary Washington and Cigna, encouraging them to go back to the drawing board.
On Saturday, he passed out yellow shirts that stated “Stand With Us” and thanked those who gathered with firefighters to support more negotiations “so we can have access to our health care.”
“That’s right,” said one man from under an umbrella.
“Help us get what we paid for,” added Lynn Pierson, a Spotsylvania County resident whose husband is a professional firefighter in Loudoun County.
“I am gainfully employed, my husband is gainfully employed, we pay for our health insurance like everybody else does, but we’re being denied the health care we need,” Pierson said.
Of course, she can continue seeing Mary Washington providers for her medical issues, which include rheumatoid arthritis and thyroid problems. But instead of paying about $35 for each visit, she’d have to pay about $150 at each visit, and she can’t afford that.
Finding another doctor isn’t as simple as driving an hour north or south, said Andrew Pantelis, vice president of the Mid-Atlantic region of the International Association of Firefighters. He’s based out of Annapolis and came to Fredericksburg on Saturday for the rally.
“We know from the pandemic how backed up the health care system is” and how difficult it is to get an appointment, Pantelis said. “This is having a tangible impact on real peoples’ lives” and on people, as Pierson described, who haven’t hesitated to serve on the front lines during COVID-19.
Justin Langridge is a director with the Virginia Professional Firefighters and lives in Spotsylvania. While the contract dispute doesn’t impact Spotsylvania workers, “it’s kind of scary to know that our family health care insurance can be canceled at the drop of a hat because of a disagreement.”
This week, officials from Mary Washington Healthcare and Cigna will meet again to discuss renewing their contract. Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO, and Sean Barden, senior vice president and CFO, from MWHC will sit down with Monica Schmude, president of Cigna Mid-Atlantic, and Rich Novack, senior vice president of Cigna’s U.S. markets.
“We are optimistic now that Cigna is returning to the negotiation table and looking forward to continuing talks between our organizations,” said Lisa Henry, marketing director for Mary Washington Healthcare.
Fussell was getting ready for vacation when contacted last week and did not provide a comment.
The firefighters’ union also has asked Cigna to extend its continuity of care until a new agreement is reached, said McGill, who added that Cigna officials told him they’d consider it. Under the program, Cigna customers who face ongoing medical issues, such as pregnancy or cancer treatment, can apply to continue with the same providers for 90 days.
But that provision is due to expire at the end of August unless a contract is renewed.
Kuley, the president of the Fairfax firefighters, believes the heat from his group and other members of the community who stood out in the rain Saturday will make a difference.
“We’re pressuring them to get this figured out,” he said.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425