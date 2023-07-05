Authorities say discarded fireworks may have sparked a fire that damaged three Stafford County houses on the Fourth of July.

No injuries were reported, but residents in two of the houses, on Smelters Trace Road, could not return to the damaged structures, the Stafford Fire and Rescue Department said in a news release Wednesday morning. Four people occupied the house where the fire started. Three people were displaced from the second house that sustained heavy damage, and the third house sustained minor damage.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The department said the county Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire to be caused by "improperly discarded spent fireworks.”

Crews were alerted by several reports of a fire at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Stafford Fire and Rescue Department said.

Crews arrived in approximately five minutes at the scene on Smelters Trace Road, where they found “heavy fire from the roof and side of a two-story single family home,” according to the fire and rescue department spokesperson Katie Brady. “Additionally, the fire spread to involve an adjacent single-family home.”

Brady said the house where the fire originated became engulfed by flames and had become unstable, prompting crews to use defensive tactics and sound another alarm for more firefighting crews.

Crews from Fredericksburg and Quantico soon responded and helped battle the fires, which were doused in about 20 minutes.