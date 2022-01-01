First area baby of 2022 is "delicate, precious and beautiful"

For one area family, 2022 is already precious and beautiful.

At 1:35 a.m. on Jan. 1, Jaime Gonzalez Castro and Maria Guadalupe Villabos Orozco welcomed baby Nazli, whose name means “beautiful, precious and delicate” in Arabic.

Nazli is the first baby to born in the Fredericksburg area in 2022. She was born at Mary Washington Hospital, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was an unexpected New Year’s surprise.

“We were expecting her on Dec. 27, so she was a surprise today,” mom Maria Orozco said. “We were getting very anxious. So we are very happy.”

The parents, who are Spanish-speaking and live in Fredericksburg, spoke to the Free Lance–Star Saturday afternoon with the help of a translator.

They said they are hoping to take baby Nazli home tomorrow, where she will be welcomed by her grandparents, her 9-year-old older brother and the family dog, Benito—who they said will be a good babysitter to her.

The first baby born at Stafford Hospital arrived at 2:28 a.m. to mom Taylor and dad Mark Bradley, an active duty Marine.

She is named Lucille June, after great-grandmothers on both sides of her family.