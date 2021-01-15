First local person in 20s dies from COVID-19

While the COVID-19 vaccine expands to a broader audience statewide, the virus continues its deadly spread. A Stafford County resident has become the first local 20-something to die, while lethal outbreaks continue at six long-term care facilities in the Rappahannock Area Health District.

The Latino man was the youngest person to die locally, and one of 10 people in their 20s across Virginia whose deaths have been certified as COVID-19 related. It’s the second time in two days that young people have been among the fatalities. The death of a Fredericksburg Black man in his 30s—the first in that age group—was reported Wednesday.

Friday also marked yet another daily record of new cases in the district. Another 339 people had tested positive in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The increase marked the third time since Dec. 21 that more than 300 new cases were added in a single day.

Friday’s report also included the death of a Spotsylvania County man in his 60s—the first local Native American to die from the virus.