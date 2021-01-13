First Fredericksburg-area person in 30s dies from COVID-19

At the other end of the aging spectrum, people age 80-plus make up the smallest group who have tested positive. Since March, 520 people in their 80s, 90s and 100s have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, but their outcomes have been the deadliest. Of the 520 local seniors with the disease, 133 were hospitalized—and almost half of those who were admitted, or 61 elderly people, didn’t make it home.

Wednesday’s report also included the death of a Caroline County woman who was Black and over age 80. She did not live in a long-term care facility.

The two fatalities bring to 135 the number of local residents who have died from the virus, and the death toll is one of several grim measurements as the area, state and nation continue to deal with surging cases, most likely as a result of holiday gatherings.

The local health district topped the 15,000 mark in cumulative cases on Wednesday while statewide deaths reported the past two days have been the highest since the pandemic began.

The deaths of 84 Virginians were reported on Tuesday and 75 on Wednesday. By comparison, there were several days in early November—before temperatures cooled and people were forced indoors—when the state’s daily death toll was in the 20s or less, according to the VDH.