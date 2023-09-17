Those around Joseph Tate might have been having a little too much fun as they enthusiastically scooped shovels of wheat onto his legs and lower body, the same way kids try to bury each other in the sand.

But the firefighters and rescuers who surrounded Tate, a lieutenant with the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Department, gathered Sunday at Brooke Farm in Locust Grove for a serious purpose. They were being trained on what to do if a farmer gets stuck in a bin full of grain — be that corn, soybeans or wheat — and Tate was one of the victims.

“I feel like this is a situation that is almost a matter of when it’s gonna happen, not if,” said Jared Beard, a training captain with Spotsylvania Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management, “and I think we owe it to the public to be prepared.”

The Orange County Farm Bureau recently spent $4,371 for “The Great Wall of Rescue,” metal panels put together like a tube or in other shapes to enclose a trapped person. The grain is then sucked out of the tube and the person is hoisted out of the bin.

The Virginia Farm Bureau put in another $4,000 to train 24 first-responders from Orange and Spotsylvania counties.

The training was held at Brooke Farm, owned by the Chambers family. Missy Chambers is also a board member with the Orange Farm Bureau and she’s always been passionate about farm safety.

“We hope we never have to use the gain entrapment tube, but we are thankful to have it available in Orange County,” she said. “It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Two instructors from Rescue Techs, a Pennsylvania-based business that provides training on industrial and agricultural rescues, led the day-long course. It included time in the classroom, barn and climbing up the outside ladder of a grain bin for those who were so inclined.

The Chambers family had dumped a mound of wheat into a barn so first-responders could get the sinking feeling that comes with trudging through grain. Corn is even more slippery and harder to stand on, Richard Garber, one of the instructors, told the group.

Once rescuers reach their victim, it’s important to get a close fit around them with the wall without infringing on arms and legs. A prodding stick helps determine the boundaries.

Then, the grooved panels, which lock into each other, are set up. Rungs on the outside allow rescuers to step on them and use their weight to push the metal down farther into the grain. The rescuers then drop in an auger, with a drill bit enclosed in a metal tube for safety reasons, and suck out all the grain around the person.

For the training, first-responders dealt with victims who were supposed to be unconscious, standing upright or seemingly afloat in a sea of grain, which is how Tate happened to get wheat in his undergarments as well as his boots.

Gordonsville Chief Matthew Smith volunteered to be the unconscious victim, and Garber demonstrated how the tube enclosing him could be tilted so rescuers could then reach in and attach the necessary harnesses.

For a moment, Smith, whose helmet poked out of the top of the tube, looked like he was about to be shot out a cannon.

“Watch out, North Korea,” quipped Tate from the sidelines. “We’re launching rednecks.”

As the teams worked, Garber encouraged them to keep it simple, to bring in as little equipment as possible — because more trips would only delay the time it took to get to the victim who probably would be exhausted and dehydrated from struggling to stay alive.

“So, it’s all imagination in here?” asked Brandon Kidwell, a firefighter and rescuer with Mine Run. “Working together as a team.”

“Problem-solving,” added fellow Mine Run medic Ashlee Middleton.

“Whatever works,” Garber said. “The hardest thing is getting everything up in the bin and getting the person out if they’re injured.”

Various first-responders called a grain entrapment a “low frequency, high risk” type of rescue. But Chambers wonders if the frequency will increase as more grain farmers are putting up the tall and shiny corrugated steel bins that can hold up to 50,000 bushels of grain.

Big granaries in the region have closed, and she said local farmers store grain in bins until the busy harvest. Then, they truck it to Harrisonburg or Norfolk to be put on barges and carried elsewhere.

Before Sunday’s training, Kidwell said he’s not sure he would have known what to do, had a grain entrapment happened locally.

“Now I feel that, if it was to happen here in the county, we could get something accomplished,” he said.

The Great Wall of Rescue, whose components fit in a bright yellow bag, will be stored at Mine Run.