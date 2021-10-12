First-time candidate Sandy Cole challenging Incumbent Meg Bohmke in Stafford's Falmouth supervisors race

Bohmke said one of her most recent challenges was VDOT’s proposed shared-use bike and pedestrian path project along Leeland Road that residents of Leeland Station overwhelmingly opposed. She said when all the details of the project were revealed to her, she quickly became involved with the VDOT and the residents of Leeland Station to find a better solution to retain their walkway and mature trees.

“Now VDOT is redrawing the plans for that,” said Bohmke. “I impressed upon VDOT that [the original] plan doesn’t work, it doesn’t make common sense.”

Cole said she learned of the Leeland Road project through campaigning in neighborhoods and speaking directly to the people involved, but she said there are many other transportation issues in Stafford in which she feels builders take advantage of residents and a fragile county infrastructure to benefit themselves with little or no consideration given to taxpayers.

“I feel like the growth needs to pay for itself and I don’t see where that’s happening,” said Cole. “Stafford County has a plan. We need to make sure it’s beneficial for everyone, not just the builders.”