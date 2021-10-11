First-time candidates seek open Garrisonville seat on Stafford School Board

“They’re not putting kids on the bus every morning,” she said. “They’re not having kids coming home complaining about being late. I think we need to have a board that is more engaged in firsthand experience that way.”

Blackwell also said the board needs diverse perspectives and to be encouraged to think outside the box to solve current problems, such as persistent transportation delays and staff retention.

“A shift is going to have to come into play,” she said. “We need to think outside the box. We need to take another step back and look at the problem from all directions.”

Blackwell said her Army background has given her experience in working with a wide range of people. She said she would use this experience to build relationships with the school division’s funding body, the county Board of Supervisors.

“Whatever it takes to build a relationship, I’m willing to do it,” she said, adding that she would try to set up more joint sessions and working groups with the supervisors and will always “advocate for anything that will improve efficiency in the schools and lead to better education and more equal education.”