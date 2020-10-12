First Virginia Black Business Expo to be held at Fredericksburg Fairgrounds

Ernisha Hall said as of late last week 87 vendors from across the state were slated to participate in the Black Business Expo. More than half of the businesses will be from Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County and Stafford County, but there will also be participants from Hampton Roads, Charlottesville, Richmond and Northern Virginia.

Vendors include everything from food trucks to clothing and apparel, legal services and a Black-owned hand sanitizer company, among other entrepreneurs.

Tracey Hall said she’s hopeful the positive vibes from Black Restaurant Week carry over into this event. The expo was originally scheduled for April at the Spotsylvania Towne Center but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The location was changed to the fairgrounds to accommodate the food trucks.

The original thought was to reschedule for 2021. However, after seeing the response the 25 participating Black restaurants received last month, the Halls wanted to keep the momentum going. Approximately 1,000 attended that food truck festival, and Berry wasn’t the only vendor that sold out.