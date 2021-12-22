Five Caroline families have a home for the holidays, thanks to Habitat for Humanity

Five Caroline County families are singing “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” thanks to the 60 volunteers who helped them build their homes through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

Homeowner Jessica Miller is especially grateful to be moving into her new home in time for the holidays. She was injured on the first day of construction when the scaffold she was standing on with two other people fell. She had a broken leg that required surgery and couldn’t return to the construction work until recently.

But her dream of homeownership didn’t fall by the wayside. Right away, the Caroline Habitat for Humanity staff and volunteers from Countyline Baptist Church picked up the extra work on her house as the other four homes continued to be built.

“I’m amazed about the people who stepped up to help me,” Miller said. “I missed not being able to come out and be with everybody.”

She had picked out the interior features before the work had started and loved seeing the end results.

Miller began moving into the three-bedroom home in Milford last weekend, along with her daughter, sister and nephew.