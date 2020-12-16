Five Fredericksburg-area COVID-19 deaths reported in last two days

When there are big increases in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths tend to follow, and the Rappahannock Area Health District seems to have entered that more serious phase with the recent surge, according to spokesperson Allison Balmes–John.
Five new deaths have been reported this week—two on Tuesday and three on Wednesday—bringing the local toll to 106 people who have died from the virus since March.
The deaths reported so far this week—and health officials believe another one will be listed on the state website on Thursday—involve every locality in the district except Caroline County. Only one of the people who died was a resident of a long-term care facility.
This week’s fatalities include three white men in their 70s who lived in Fredericksburg, Stafford County and Spotsylvania County; a Black woman in her 60s from Fredericksburg; and a Black woman, age 80-plus, from King George County.
Health officials continue to stress the need for preventive measures such as masks, social distancing, frequent handwashing and staying home when sick because they say everyone who gets the disease has the potential to pass it along to someone who may develop a life-threatening case.
“Even people who experience asymptomatic or very mild forms of illness can spread the virus to others, so it is of the utmost importance that the entire community continue [measures] to prevent the spread of disease,” Balmes–John said.
The local health district topped the 10,000-mark in cases earlier this week and has continued to add as many as 154 new cases each day. Since December began, another 2,051 people in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford have tested positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday—the day after Mary Washington Healthcare gave its first doses of vaccine to frontline workers—there were 75 people in the area’s three local hospitals being treated for COVID-19 symptoms, according to the RAHD. Its weekly update showed 22 new hospitalizations from the previous Wednesday.
In the midst of the surging cases, King George County officials are closing lobbies to the public in two departments that see the most traffic. Residents can talk by phone or make appointments to see staff in the Commissioner of the Revenue and Treasurer’s offices, starting on Thursday and ending when “we see a flattening of the curve of cases,” said County Administrator Neiman Young.
About 15 King George county employees, including those in law enforcement and fire and rescue, have tested positive since the pandemic began, he said. Two government workers have had confirmed cases since Dec. 1, but others have been quarantined because of possible exposure.
He fears an outbreak could shut down a critical department, so staff is encouraging more employees to work from home or be at the office in shifts to minimize exposure. Residents are encouraged to pay bills through the county’s online system, which has waived the convenience fee.
Stafford County also is keeping an eye on the growing number of cases in the region, said Andrew Spence, community engagement director. He said any change in county operations would be announced by Friday.
Stafford has the highest positivity rate in the region at 13.7 percent compared to the overall district rate of 12.2 percent. The rate reflects how many positive tests there are, out of all COVID-19 tests taken, during a seven-day period.
The state’s positivity rate was 11.3 percent, as of Wednesday.
Stafford has seen dramatic increases since December began as 877 residents of the county have tested positive in 16 days. But it also has a population that’s about five times higher than that of Fredericksburg, Caroline and King George so those big numbers are expected, Balmes–John said.
Health officials like to look at a measurement that puts localities of different sizes on the same footing, and that’s the rate of cases per 100,000 people. Under that heading, Caroline has the highest numbers.
For the past seven days, there have been 43.2 new cases per 100,000 people in Caroline, followed by Stafford with a rate of 37.7.; Fredericksburg with 31.9; Spotsylvania with 31.7; and King George with 28.
