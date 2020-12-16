Five Fredericksburg-area COVID-19 deaths reported in last two days

The local health district topped the 10,000-mark in cases earlier this week and has continued to add as many as 154 new cases each day. Since December began, another 2,051 people in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford have tested positive for the virus.

As of Wednesday—the day after Mary Washington Healthcare gave its first doses of vaccine to frontline workers—there were 75 people in the area’s three local hospitals being treated for COVID-19 symptoms, according to the RAHD. Its weekly update showed 22 new hospitalizations from the previous Wednesday.

In the midst of the surging cases, King George County officials are closing lobbies to the public in two departments that see the most traffic. Residents can talk by phone or make appointments to see staff in the Commissioner of the Revenue and Treasurer’s offices, starting on Thursday and ending when “we see a flattening of the curve of cases,” said County Administrator Neiman Young.

About 15 King George county employees, including those in law enforcement and fire and rescue, have tested positive since the pandemic began, he said. Two government workers have had confirmed cases since Dec. 1, but others have been quarantined because of possible exposure.