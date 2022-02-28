Flood zone updates coming to Spotsylvania

Proposed changes to the Flood Insurance Rate Map are afoot for areas in Spotsylvania County, and affected residents have a limited amount of time to challenge the adjustments.

The Federal Emergency Management Administration has proposed the changes. A 90-day appeal period started on Feb. 22, according to a news release from FEMA.

There are two county areas up for the flood insurance rate changes, which have some properties added to the “high-risk flood zone.”

One affected area covers the Hazel Run tributary near Kingswood Boulevard. The other area is around the North Anna River tributary, about a mile north of the North Anna River.

“The updated maps were produced in coordination with local, state and FEMA officials,” FEMA said in the release. “Significant community review of the maps has already taken place, but before the maps become final, community partners can identify any corrections or questions about the information provided for the specific locations listed and submit appeals or comments.”

The proposed changes were released in January 2020, followed by community meetings in March of that year.

FEMA said in a September 2021 report on the flood rate studies that it “developed flood hazard data that will be used to establish actuarial flood insurance rates and to assist communities in efforts to implement sound floodplain management.”

Appeals can be submitted if “modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect,” FEMA said. Appeals and comments can be sent to: Josh Frederick, zoning administrator, floodplainadministrator@mail.connect.civicplus.com.

FEMA will review comments and then make the final flood insurance maps changes final. The new maps are slated to take effect in April 2023.

More information can be found on websites for the county and FEMA.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.