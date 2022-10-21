Flu-like illness affecting Stafford High School

An outbreak of a "flu-like" illness is affecting approximately 1,000 students and staff of Stafford High School.

School division spokeswoman Sandra Osborn confirmed the number affected by the illness in an email Friday.

According to a letter that was sent to the Stafford High School community by principal Allen Hicks on Thursday, students and staff are experiencing "flu-like/gastro-intestinal symptoms."

"We are currently investigating the symptoms and are working with the health department to identify the root cause of the illnesses," Hicks wrote. "At this time, we do not anticipate closing the building. Learning will continue ... We remain very concerned, and will continue to monitor the situation alerting you to any changes we may need to make to our operations."

The school canceled all activities and athletics through Sunday as a result of the outbreak and will "reassess conditions" on Monday.

Custodians are conducting extensive cleaning of the school on Friday, Hicks said. Electrostatic cleaning and disinfection will continue on Saturday.

Stafford County Public Schools is asking the community to practice mitigation factors that can prevent the spread of illness such as hand-washing, refraining from touching the mouth and nose, covering the mouth or nose when coughing and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Students and staff experiencing a fever greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal drainage that is yellow or green, severe earaches, chronic wet cough or muscle aches and fatigue should stay home.