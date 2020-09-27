Flu shot clinics a test run for COVID-19 'mass vaccination' to come

Beyond providing the vaccinations, the local clinics also serve another purpose. They give district officials, first responders, pharmacists and nurses the chance to prepare for the kind of “large-scale vaccination effort” that will be required when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, said Dr. Denise Bonds, acting director of the local health district.

More than 370,000 people live in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. When a COVID-19 vaccine hits the market, district officials, along with private companies and pharmacy chains will face the logistical decisions about where and how to distribute the vaccine while making sure there’s enough medical supplies and personal protective equipment.

The health district is developing all these strategies and finding what works best as they put on the flu shot clinics, Bonds said.

“The more we can prepare now, the better off we will be in the coming months,” she said.

Vaccinating that many people will “be a huge undertaking,” said Wendi Lane, the district’s emergency coordinator. Officials have to coordinate among the five localities on distribution, timeline and training all those involved “so that we will be ready,” she said.