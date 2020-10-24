 Skip to main content
Flu-shot clinics wind down, but more free virus tests are planned
Flu shot (copy)

Jennifer Overstreet (left) and Sue Stover prepare flu vaccine shots during the Rappahannock Area Health District flu shot clinic at King George High School on Sept. 26.

 File / Mike Morones / The Free Lance–Star

The Rappahannock Area Health District is offering more free COVID-19 testing through November, but is holding its last flu-shot clinic on Tuesday.

The free drive-thru flu-shot clinic will be held from 4–7 p.m. Tuesday at Howell Library in Stafford County. The library is off U.S. 17, at 806 Lyons Blvd. A vaccine that covers four types of flu will be available to those 9 and older.

Vaccines will be provided until the supply is depleted or the event ends. Participants are asked to wear a mask and short-sleeved shirt or sleeves that roll up easily. Flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

When Stafford’s clinic is completed, the local health district and its team of Rappahannock Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will have offered an event—and 100 flu shots—at each locality in the district. That includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Public health officials locally and nationwide have stressed the importance of flu shots in light of a possible “twindemic” of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu at the same time. Both cause similar symptoms, and officials are concerned patients could overwhelm hospitals because the illnesses require the same resources of manpower, ventilators and ICU beds.

“This year it is more important than ever to get a flu shot,” said Dr. Denise Bonds, the district’s acting health director. “With the possibility of both viruses being in our communities at the same time, it is vital that everyone age 6 months or older get their yearly flu shot.”

Each year for the past decade, the season flu has caused 12,000 to 61,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, the local health district will continue free COVID-19 testing in Fredericksburg-area communities. Testing is available for those 16 and older. Preregistration is preferred, but not required. Participants do not have to have virus symptoms to get a test, which involves swabbing the nasal area for evidence of an active infection.

Wednesday marks the last of four free testing events held during October at Stafford Hospital. The event is scheduled from 4–7 p.m. at the hospital, 101 Hospital Blvd.

Free COVID-19 tests are offered Fridays through mid-November in Fredericksburg at Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St. The events will be held from 2:30–5:30 p.m. Oct. 30; and from 1:30–4:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and 13.

Those interested can register online at the health district’s website, vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock or by calling 540/899-4797. The health district plans to schedule other testing events next month and will announce them when they’re confirmed.

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

THE NEXT VACCINE

Flu-shot clinics have given officials and volunteers with the Rappahannock Area Health District a test-run on how to administer a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

A $5,000 grant from the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation will help purchase some of the needed supplies, such as syringes, needles, Band-aids and alcohol swabs, and personal protective equipment for vaccinators, such as gloves, gowns, face shields and masks.

“Planning and preparation for distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine is already underway,” said Dr. Denise Bonds, the district’s acting health director, adding the grant will help “build our stockpile of supplies.”

Because the vaccines will be given outside, the grant also will be used to purchase large outdoor heaters for staff and volunteers.

WANT MORE INFO?

The Rappahannock Area Health District is offering informational webinars on COVID-19 for any businesses, organizations, clubs or groups. The webinar lasts about 30 minutes, includes time for questions and is tailored to the participants, said Mary Chamberlin, a communications specialist with the district.

Anyone interested can contact her at mary.chamberlin@vdh.virginia.gov.

The district also operates a call center to answer questions from the public about the virus. It’s operational weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The number is 540/899-4797.

