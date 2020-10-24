Flu-shot clinics wind down, but more free virus tests are planned

The Rappahannock Area Health District is offering more free COVID-19 testing through November, but is holding its last flu-shot clinic on Tuesday.

The free drive-thru flu-shot clinic will be held from 4–7 p.m. Tuesday at Howell Library in Stafford County. The library is off U.S. 17, at 806 Lyons Blvd. A vaccine that covers four types of flu will be available to those 9 and older.

Vaccines will be provided until the supply is depleted or the event ends. Participants are asked to wear a mask and short-sleeved shirt or sleeves that roll up easily. Flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

When Stafford’s clinic is completed, the local health district and its team of Rappahannock Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will have offered an event—and 100 flu shots—at each locality in the district. That includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Public health officials locally and nationwide have stressed the importance of flu shots in light of a possible “twindemic” of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu at the same time. Both cause similar symptoms, and officials are concerned patients could overwhelm hospitals because the illnesses require the same resources of manpower, ventilators and ICU beds.

