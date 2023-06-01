The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank will operate a summer feeding program beginning next week and running through early August.
Grab-and-go meals will be served to all youth under the age of 18 at no charge and are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the following local sites:
- Walmart Supercenter, 2533 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove, on Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., June 6 through Aug. 8. Meals for July 4 will be served on Monday, July 3.
- Third Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 9132 Fredericksburg Turnpike, Woodford, on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, June 7 through Aug. 9.
- New Liberty Baptist Church, 33030 Sparta Road, Milford, on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from June 7 through Aug. 9.
- Lotus Academy, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, June 8 through Aug. 10.
- Oxford Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 25215 Zion Road, Ruther Glen, on Thursdays from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., from June 8 through Aug. 10.
- Second Mt Zion Baptist Church, 31220 Old Dawn Road, Hanover, on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., June 8 through Aug. 10.
People are also reading…
On-site meals will be served at the following locations:
- North Stafford High School, 893 Garrisonville Road, Stafford, Tuesday through Friday from 11 a. m. to 12:30 p.m. from June 6 to Aug. 4, no service on July 4
- Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Stafford, Tuesday through Friday from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., June 6 to Aug. 4, no service on June 14, June 20, and July 4
- Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Spotsylvania, Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m., June 6 to Aug. 3, no service on June 20 or July 4
- Snow Library, 8740 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., June 5 to Aug. 3, no service on June 19 or July 4
- Sylvania Heights Baptist Church, 150 Church St., Spotsylvania, Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 6 to Aug. 4, no service on July 4
- Spotsylvania Farmers Market, 12150 Gordon Road, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, June 3 to Sept. 30