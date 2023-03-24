Lots of schools have lockers, but the system set up outside a Falmouth facility will hold far more than backpacks or gym shoes.

Stafford County schools partnered with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank to open a Community Smart Grocery Locker System, an innovative way for those needing food to access it. The lockers are located outside on the Melchers Complex off Gayle Street, behind the Rising Star Early Childhood Education Center and close to the baseball and soccer fields.

There are only five such locker systems in the country, said Dan Maher, president and CEO of the food bank. The process is the latest offshoot of the Order Ahead program, which the food bank started two years ago and allows clients to place orders and pick up the free food when they desire, just as shoppers would do at grocery stories.

Brandon Jones, who directs the Order Ahead program, is the first full-time coordinator of such a program nationwide, Maher said. Orders can be picked up at certain times at various locations in the community, most often at the food bank at 480 Central Road, Fredericksburg.

More information is available at orderahead.org or by calling 540/371-7666.

With the new locker system, those interested in ordering ahead have a larger window when they can pick up their food, and get it closer to home.

A client, or a "neighbor," as the food bank refers to them, places an order for fresh produce, frozen food or other grocery staples and asks to pick them up at the lockers. The neighbor gets both a QR code and PIN for the order.

Then, a courier delivers items to the lockers — each person would have access to one that's refrigerated and a second that's a freezer — and the neighbor is notified when the order is ready. At pickup time, the neighbor scans the code or enters the PIN, and the correct locker doors open.

Officials from Stafford schools and the food bank were thrilled Friday about the latest approach to food distribution after a quick ribbon-cutting ceremony in the drizzling rain.

"Oh my goodness, we have been working with the food bank for years and years because we are constantly bringing in free food to our programs for our families because there’s such a need for it," said Kathryn Massie, the school system's director of early childhood development. "This is very exciting that (families) can come and pick it up on their own. They can actually be independent in getting it."

It's a "cutting-edge" approach, said Carey Sealy, the food bank's program director.

"If someone doesn’t want to visit a pantry or feels embarrassed, this is a way for them to access food they need for their families without any human contact whatsoever," she said.

The lockers initially will serve eight people per day and operate six days per week. The locker system cost $52,000, and there will be ongoing expenses to monitor them for proper temperatures, Sealy said.

Mary Washington Healthcare gave a $30,000 grant for the lockers, which are modular units that can be added to, as the need arises. Sheehy Toyota of Stafford provided funding for electricity and to wrap the lockers with information about the food bank, as well as an image of a grocery bag and directions on how to use the system.

The lockers can be used for grocery pickup by parents or teachers of Rising Star students, those using the Stafford Parks and Recreation sports fields and anyone in the community, officials said.

Massie would like to see another locker system at the North Star Early Childhood Education Center, on the campus of North Stafford High School. Maher hopes the program will spread to other other school systems in the Fredericksburg region.

"Schools are ideal locations for two reasons," Maher said.

Childhood food insecurity is always higher because kids have to depend on others for meals, and having food lockers at schools eliminates one barrier to food — transportation — because community members are already going there.

"It gives them a chance to combine two important elements of their life: education and food access," he said.

"Now we just need to get more," Massie said.