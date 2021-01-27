 Skip to main content
Food distribution event planned for Saturday in Stafford
The Stafford County NAACP Youth Council will host a food distribution event on Saturday at Enlighten Church at 1169 Courthouse Road from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be a drive-thru event where people in need will drive up, open their trunk and receive one or two boxes of nonperishable items.

For more information, email staffordnaacpyouthcouncilpres@gmail.com.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526

tcoghill@freelancestar.com

