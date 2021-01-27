Food distribution event planned for Saturday in Stafford

The Stafford County NAACP Youth Council will host a food distribution event on Saturday at Enlighten Church at 1169 Courthouse Road from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It will be a drive-thru event where people in need will drive up, open their trunk and receive one or two boxes of nonperishable items.
For more information, email staffordnaacpyouthcouncilpres@gmail.com.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526


