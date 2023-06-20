For 30 years, workers at the disAbility Resource Center in Fredericksburg have shared their own experiences, or those of family members, about accidents or injuries that left them disabled.

The message is the same, whether it comes from a volunteer or someone who has worked there for a quarter century. The disabling incidents certainly changed their lives, but didn’t end them.

“There’s a lot to unpack around such a traumatic change for somebody who had a certain kind of life, and quite frankly, the (entertainment) media doesn’t help out,” said Debra Fults, executive director. “A lot of movies give you that attitude that you’re better off dead” than changing your life as a result of the disability.

Those sitting with Fults around the conference table at the dRC, as well as those who came before them in the early 1990s, have done everything in their power to dismiss the “better off dead” attitude and exchange it for one they call “not dead yet.”

“We want to be the first line of defense when someone is newly injured or disabled and things are different,” Fults said. “We help them, not just get on benefits, but get back to life, and their life may look differently but it can be good.”

The dRC also has focused on helping clients develop a support network and ask for the modifications they need at work, home or school.

Sometimes, dRC employees such as Paula Shaver, a community integration specialist, check out the accommodations in public buildings, shopping centers and other businesses in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

“Even with all these agencies trying to help folks with disabilities, there’s still a lot to be done,” she said. “I’m finding pretty much at least weekly some barrier, like a store that doesn’t have the push buttons to open the doors or curb cuts so people can get up and down and off the sidewalk.”

Shaver shares her finds with Deborah Lately, the agency’s director of advocacy, who reaches out to the property owner.

“In most cases, they want to work with us to make things accessible for the community with disabilities,” Lately said. “They just need to be made aware.”

She uses the example of PNC Bank which had a gap in its sidewalk, not far from the disAbility Resource Center behind Carl’s Frozen Custard. When Lately let bank officials know about it, they immediately fixed it.

The same was not true of a shopping center in Fredericksburg, owned by a company in New Jersey that wasn’t interested in adding curb cuts — ramps along the sidewalks that allow access for wheelchairs and scooters. The Department of Justice had to get involved.

Regardless of how issues are resolved, the workers at the center see each victory as a “huge success, even though it might just help one person,” Shaver said.

On Thursday, the disAbility Resource Center will celebrate 30 years of victories, and service, in the community with an open house at at 409 Progress St. from 2-6 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. Those attending are asked to RSVP at drc@cildrc.org.

Newspaper clippings, old photos and announcements from the past will decorate the bulletin boards and help tell the story of the dRC, which is also known as a Center for Independent Living. Such facilities provide services and advocacy for individuals to promote the independence, empowerment and productivity of people with disabilities.

“Unlike other organizations that assist people with disabilities, the dRC is made up of the people it serves,” states its brochure.

For instance, Shaver uses a scooter and isn’t able to stand or walk for long periods of time. Lately helps care for her elderly mother in New Jersey; Fults has a disabled son. Specialists Grace Marshall and Brenda Boggs have anxiety disorders which they call hidden disabilities.

Chris McBride, one of the center’s newer community integration specialists, is a veteran with a 100% disability as a result of military service. He works with other service members who need accommodations, particularly through the Granting Freedom program which provides grants for bathroom repairs for veterans who own or rent homes.

“It’s nice to be a part of that and play a role in helping veterans to get the assistance that they need, particularly someone who has severe disabilities,” McBride said. “I know a lot of veterans who do.”

Like many at the center, Boggs became a volunteer when she needed help advocating for an IEP, or Individualized Education Program, for her son with autism. She later joined the staff.

Seth Dinges took a similar path. He worked for three months as a volunteer before he was hired in February. Dinges, who has autism, epilepsy, ADHD and sensory processing disorder, smiles and greets visitors when they enter the building.

He also answers the phones and informs callers about the center’s various services, including the popular Equipment Connection which repairs and loans out wheelchairs, walkers, crutches and canes. There’s no charge for the equipment just as there’s no fee for any services provided by the disAbility Resource Center.

Dinges said he feels like he makes a difference to those who call.

“They’re very happy by the end of the conversation,” he said. “All the people who need help are like, thank you so much.”

The disAbility Resource Center can be reached at 540/373-2559 (voice); 540/373-5890 (CaptionCall); 540/645-5378 (video phone); 800/648-6324 (voice or relay); and at drc@cildrc.org.